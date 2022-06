Image credit: YouTube

Esha Gupta – Aashram 3

Esha Gupta plays a pivotal role in Aashram 3 which started streaming on MX Player today. The web series is getting a mixed response from the netizens, however, everyone is talking about Esha’s intimate scene with Bobby Deol. Their chemistry is being loved by one and all. Esha has been in the industry for a decade now, and before Aashram 3 she had set the screens on fire in many movies and web series.