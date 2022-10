Hasratein

The Zee TV show that came out in the mid-90s is one of the best to come out of Indian TV. Hasratein told the story of Savi (Seema Kapoor) who falls for her boss, DK (Harsh Chhaya) despite being married to a professor. Both the spouses were aware that their partners were cheating. From analyzing a woman's role in a conventional marriage to delving into corporate issues, Hasratein was a complete package.