Kriti Sanon turns producer

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has a girl-next-door kinda personality but she slips into each role with ease. Be it Bhediya, Mimi or Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Adipurush and more, Kriti Sanon has taken up projects that have been unique from the ones before. And now, after impressing much with her acting chops, Kriti has decided to expand her horizons and also dabble in filmmaking. Kriti Sanon has joined the league of actresses who began their own production houses or turned producers for films.