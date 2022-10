Bollywood remakes of South movies and their sequels

Despite the advent of OTT and easy access now for viewers across demographics to all kinds of cinema, it looks like the merry-go-round of Bollywood remaking South movies isn’t going to fizzle out anytime soon. The next one up is Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. But before it can hit the big screen, let’s check out how sequels to previous South remakes in the Hindi film industry fared at the box office…