Image credit: Google

Ram Setu

Thank God won’t be getting a solo release as Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is also slated to release on Diwali this year. The trailer has impressed one and all, and it is expected that finally, Akshay will get a hit this year with Ram Setu. But, before Thank God and Ram Setu releases, let’s see how Diwali releases in the past few years performed that the box office. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi-Sidharth Malhotra set stage on fire with their sensuous dance on Manike from Thank God [Watch Video]