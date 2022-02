Before “female-centric” Bollywood films became a trend

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be releasing on 25th February. Word is that the movie was met with a grand ovation, receiving praise for myriad quarters post its gala premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on 16th February. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura. However, before the Alia Bhatt-led biopic confronts the acid test at the box office, let’s check out other female-centric films from yesteryears that set the box office on fire even before the term, “female-centric”, was even known, leave alone became a trend with movies like Kahaani, Raazi, The Dirty Picture, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and No One Killed Jessica…