Image credit: Instagram

Pushpa (2021)

Allu Arjun's recently released film Pushpa: The Rise has topped the list of the biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 across India. The Hindi dubbed version of director Sukumar's high-action drama, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has collected over Rs 62.94 crore at the domestic box office and continues to pull the audience to the theatres. Before Pushpa, south films like Baahubali franchise, KGF Chapter 1 and other Hindi dubbed versions dominated Bollywood box office and proved that it can withstand any storm. Take a look.