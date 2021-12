Image credit: YouTube

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release on 17th December

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the big screens on 17th December 2021. The movie is made in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Allu Arjun is a big name down South, but it will be interesting to see if he will be able to get the Hindi film audiences to the theatres. So, before Pushpa: The Rise release, let’s look at how Hindi dubbed versions of South BIGGIES performed at the box office…