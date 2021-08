Image credit: Instagram

Stars who didn't charge any money for films

We often hear about actors charging a bomb to star a certain projects. But there are a few Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam who have acted in some of the iconic films for free and their reasons will surely make you adore them even more. Take a look.