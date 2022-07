Anasuya Bharadwaj in Krish's web series

Anasuya Bharadwaj is reportedly set to appear in an interesting web series, helmed by Director Krish. Apparently, the show is set to be based on a prostitute’s life and is an adaptation of Telugu writer Gurajada Appa Rao's novel, Kanyasulakam. While it’s slightly uncommon for popular actresses in the South to take on the role of a prostitute, Bollywood actresses have been nailing the character with poise, grace and élan since decades. Here are Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and more who’ve slayed their parts as prostitutes in the past…