Anjali Arora's MMS got leaked

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora who is also a social media sensation grabbed a lot of attention after her MMS video got leaked on the internet. In the video clip, she was seen with a man. Later, Anjali termed the video as fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora indirectly calls Munawar Faruqui a womanizer; says 'He knows how to play with girls' [Watch Video]