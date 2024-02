Rituraj Singh - Anupamaa

Rituraj Singh passed away on February 20. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was 59 years old. He was seen in Anupamaa as Yashpal. In the show, he was the owner of a popular restaurant in America. He worked along with Rupali Ganguly and a few days back took a break from the show since he was not well. Rituraj has been a part of many TV shows, films and web shows.