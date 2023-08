Did Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon confirm their relationship?

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon are currently widely discussed online and everywhere. AP Dhillon is one of the most popular musicians right now who is making everyone groovy with his pop music. He recently dropped a single called With You with Banita Sandhu. The promotional glimpse of their song went viral as they were seen kissing each other in a boomerang video the actress shared on Instagram. And since then, their relationship rumours have been going wild and viral. Banita recently shared some pictures online which has led everyone to believe that she and AP Dhillon are confirming their relationship.