Image credit: Google

Salman Khan to launch his nephew Arhaan Khan?

Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan who has graduated from a film school in Long Island in the USA is all set for his big debut. There are reports that state that Salman is planning to launch both of his nephews, Arhaan and Nirvan in a bromance film. Well, Arbaaz Khan clarified the rumours and said that the news has not reached his earns as of now.