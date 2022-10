A look at the most HATED Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 16 has just started and it has already started trending on the social media. People have already chosen their fav contestants and the most hated ones. But, before Bigg Boss 16, here is a look at the most hated contestants of the show ever that left netizens irked due to various reasons. From Archana Gautam, Rapper MC Stan, KRK, Rakhi Sawant to more contestants who made netizens go crazy.