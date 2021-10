Image credit: Google.com

Aryan Khan not getting bail in the latest NCB drug probe after he and a few friends were detained from aboard a cruise ship has been the biggest talking point all over, dividing people across the country. NCB has kept gunning for custody extensions of Shah Rukh Khan's son, which they've surprisingly received a second time after Aryan Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, moved the court on Thursday, 7th October, to apply for regular bail for their clients. And now, Aryan and his friends arrested on scene have been shifted to Arthur Road Jail until their next bail plea. Check out the other Bollywood celebs who’ve also been imprisoned in Arthur Road Jail: