Image credit: Instagram

Asin REFUTES divorce rumours with Rahul Sharma

This morning, rumoues of Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma's divorce caught everyone's attention. It also started with many noticing that Rahul Sharma's pictures are missing from Asin's social media wall. However, the actress took to her Insta stories and rubbished all the reports. She penned a note that read, In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. This is not the first time that a reports of a celebrity couple breaking apart have hit the internet and have turned out to be false. Here's the list.