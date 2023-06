Avika Gor

An actor is an actor no matter the medium. A lot of film stars have made their television debut and a lot of TV stars have made their Bollywood debut as well. There has been a debate about TV and Bollywood as mediums but it is content that is the king. Popular child actress turns a DIVA now, Avika Gor is making her big screen debut in Bollywood. Yes, finally, Avika has made her film debut in regional language films. But now, it's time for her to venture into Bollywood as well. She is making her debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart which also stars Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev and more. The trailer was released just yesterday. And since the Balika Vadhu actress is all set to make her debut, here's looking back at other TV divas who made their Bollywood debuts.