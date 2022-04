Pan-India before Baahubali

The concept of pan-India films or even the term didn't exist before Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015. Ever since its advent, a lot has changed, particularly for big-budget Telugu and Kannada movies, starring big stars, and made by highly successful commercial Directors, with them running riot in the Hindi belt due to no small part from the backing or traditional Hindi movie production/distribution houses. Since then, we've seen the likes of Baahubali 2, Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 dominate across India with the huge help of the Hindi market like few Bollywood movies have in the past. However, you'd be surprised to know that this concept of 'Pan India' existed before the term became trendy and movies from both the South and Bollywood have dominated across the country in years gone by albeit just a few. So, check out those movies in the past that have set the box office on fire across the country without being christened 'pan-India films'.