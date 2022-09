Image credit: Instagram

TV celebs took a BREAK from social media

Social media is one of the most important tools in the advancing age of technology. When talking about the entertainment world and industry, as a medium it helps celebs - TV actresses and actors or film actresses and actors to connect with their fans. It is also a very powerful tool for advertising or brand building. However, social media can also be a nasty place to be in. Being a celeb, one is constantly at the mercy of the trolls. It also happens that sometimes celebs consciously take a break from social media for some reason. And that's what we will be looking at today. From Ulka Gupta to Parth Samthaan, Neha Kakkar and more celebs who took a break from social media for various reasons.