Image credit: Instagram

Contestants who locked lips on Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on television soon. While the reality show is known for its controversies, fights, yelling and shouting contestants, there have also been a lot of lovey dovey moments that viewers witnessed throughout the past 15 seasons. So without much ado, let's take a look at the contestants such as Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia and others who locked lips on the show.