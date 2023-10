Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill in Thank You For Coming

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill impressed the audience with her persona in Salman Khan's show. Post her exit from the show she was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge reality show. Later, she was seen in Honsla Rakh film. Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is currently seen in Thank You for Coming.