Most controversial stars on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17 is around the corner and netizens are excited for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. This year's Bigg Boss is making headlines for its theme, confirmed contestants list, and more. According to reports, this year the show will introduce a ‘Couple vs. Single’ theme. The makers of Bigg Boss have already approached celebrities to be part of their show including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, and more. Well, Bigg Boss has always been synonymous with controversial celebrities and massive fights. Swami Om, Kamaal Rashid Khan, Dolly Bindra, and more contestants are still remembered for creating a nuisance inside the house. Before Bigg Boss 17 starts, a look at the most controversial contestants over the years.