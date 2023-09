Puneet Superstar's antics

Let us begin with the recent, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Puneet Superstar entered the show and irritated everyone. He threw toothpaste on himself and all around the bathroom. He threw toilet cleaner on himself. He also accused the makers of Bigg Boss for bringing his rank down from second to last. He kept saying ugly things and hence was removed from the show in just 24 hours.