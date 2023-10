Bigg Boss contestants who got body-shamed

Bigg Boss season 17 will soon begin on October 15 and makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their reality show more interesting. As per rumours, the makers changed the names of the contestants at the last moment to boost their TRPs. Before Bigg Boss 17 starts, a look at ex-Bigg Boss contestants who got body shamed and humiliated. From Shehnaaz Gill to Bebika Dhurve; contestants who got body shamed.