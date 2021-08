Image credit: Instagram

Meanest things said to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT for the six-week run on Voot from August 8 and the filmmaker has promised to have a lot more sensational and dramatic content. KJo will try to live up to the audience's expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in his own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. But before you start watching KJo on Bigg Boss OTT, let's relive the moments when celebrity guests such as Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle Khanna and others said the meanest things to him on his own chat show Koffee With Karan.