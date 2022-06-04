Aashram 3 set to up the hotness quotient

MX Player has finally released Aashram 3 and while Aashram 3 and what are the big reveals that the trailer has hinted, another thing that has got Aashram fans excited are the hot, bold scenes hinted in the Prakash Jha show, with Tridha Choundhury and Esha Gupta spicing things up with Bobby Deol with more also to be expected between Kashipur Wale Baba and some of the other female characters in the web series