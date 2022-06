Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy in Brahmastra teaser

Mouni Roy was brutally trolled for her first look in her upcoming film Brahmastra teaser. While some people called her sasti Scarlett Witch, some people compared it with her Naagin avatar. This is not the first time that Mouni has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism. From calling her plastic to looking skinny, Mouni has received the most negative comments for the way she looked in the past.