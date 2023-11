Fake videos of actresses went viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif have now become the talk of the town after a fake video of them went viral on social media. The Deepfake video featuring Rashmika and Katrina drew a lot of attention. Fake pictures and videos of actresses going viral are not something new. Earlier also fake MMS videos went viral which left everyone shell-shocked. From Tamannaah Bhatia to Hansika Motwani; actresses fake videos left everyone shocked.