Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood actresses who faced moral policing on clothes

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam song from Pathaan has become a national issue where right-wing people have been moral policing on Deepika's objectionable clothes. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood actresses were also pulled up by netizens for their choices of clothes.