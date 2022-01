Image credit: Google.com

Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi

Yesterday, it was Bollywood DIVA Deepika Padukone's birthday. And as a part of her birthday treat, the makers of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, dropped a couple of posters. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan which also features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa to name a few. Amongst the several posters that were released, one to catch attention was the one featuring Siddhanth and Deepika's kiss. The poster created a stir on social media. Let's check out more such film posters and celebs that featured KISS on the posters.