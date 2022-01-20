Infidelity in Bollywood

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, dropped its trailer today, Thursday, 20th January, and it looks like a matured, layered, complex love story, revolving around infidelity and adult relationships, diving into the depths of convoluted modern ties, letting go and taking control of one's own path. Now at the Gehraiyaan trailer launch, which occurred virtually earlier today, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra and Karan Johar claimed that never before in Bollywood has a film come along that deals so maturely with infidelity, adding that earlier Hindi movies have always taken a very simplistic outlook to love and we beg to differ, like really, really beg to differ. Here are some of the finest, most complex and layered films on infidelity not only in the Hindi film industry, but also across world cinema...