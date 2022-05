Image credit: Google

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is all set to hit the big screens on 20th May 2022. The trailers of the film have created a good pre-release buzz and the actress is leaving no stone unturned in the promotions of the movie. Dhaakad will be clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and when BollywoodLife had done a poll about which film will win the box office race, Kangana Ranaut’s movie had won the poll with 65 percent of votes. But, before Dhaakad releases, let’s look at the box office collection of Kangana’s last five films…