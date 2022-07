Image credit: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

During the promotions of Shuddh Desi Romance, Parineeti Chopra had strong opinions about live-in relationships and pre-marital sex. There is nothing to believe in it. I don’t think live-in relationships are very different from marriage. I think today live-in relationships are more out of practicality. Even those who are not living in have pre-marital sex. If one does the same thing under one roof why is it different? When asked about pre-marital sex, she told Rediff, Nothing. You just have sex when you want to have it; it is nothing to do with pre-marital. If you find a person you love and you feel it is right for you, you do it or if you feel it is wrong, and you want to wait for a husband, then that is okay for you.