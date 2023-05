Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar became a household name after her daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. She married her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and both are now set to enter the parenthood phase. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she wants to quit acting to focus on her family. She is enjoying the pregnancy phase and doesn’t want to work. She wishes to enjoy life as a housewife and mother. There are several actresses who took a sabbatical or left acting after embracing motherhood, take a look.