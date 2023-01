Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

TV and Bollywood celebs who opened up about suffering a miscarriage: Dipika Kakar

Miscarriage is something that one can't prevent. A lot of people from the film and television industry have opened up on suffering from a miscarriage in the past. Just recently, while making their pregnancy announcement, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also revealed that the former had suffered a miscarriage. In their latest vlog about pregnancy announcement, Dipika Kakar shared that she suffered a miscarriage last year in February or March. It was difficult for them both and the family. They braved it and are now expecting their first child. Let's have a look at other celebs who've opened up on miscarriages before.