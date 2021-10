Image credit: Instagram

AbRam's father

Many years ago, a rumour claiming that AbRam was the love child of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan had made a lot of noise in the industry. SRK had said in his Ted Talk speech that his family was disturbed with this rumour. “ Four years ago my lovely wife Gauri and me decided to have a third child, it was claimed on the net that he was the love child of a first child who was 15 years old. Apparently, he had sown his wild oats with a girl while driving her car in Romania. And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son, who is 19 now, even now when you say “hello” to him, he just turns around and says, “But bro, I didn’t even have a European driving license,” he had said.