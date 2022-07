Image credit: Instagram

Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia in a live-in relationship

These days couples living in a live-in relationship is not an uncommon affair. Oftentimes, TV celebrities get into a live-in relationship. Just recently, reports surfaced that Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia are living in a live-in relationship. Eijaz Khan is said to have moved into Pavitra's apartment. It's been about 45 days, states a report in TOI. Eijaz's flat has been put on rent, the report said. The Bigg Boss 14 duo have been dating each other for a while now and they have been planning to get married soon. Apart from Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia, there are various other celebs who have been in a live-in relationship. From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar and more.