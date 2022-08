Erica Fernandes exposes South film industry

Recently, Erica Fernandes exposed the dark and sexist side of the South Indian film industry, when she opened up about her distasteful experience of working in South films. “I was very skinny back then. I was 18-year-old when I started doing South films. I worked for a couple of years. During that time, I did have to face issues. I was thin and not fit according to them at that point in time. They wanted some mass on me. For that reason, I had to be padded up to get into the character they wanted to portray. I have faced those issues. I don’t think I would do that anymore now,” said Erica Fernandes. She’s not the first though. Check out others like Hina Khan, Pranita Subhash, Radhika Apte and more actresses who’ve exposed the disturbingly patriarchal underbelly of South Indian cinema.