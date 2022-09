Image credit: Instagram

Neha Kakkar - Falguni Pathak controversy

Falguni Pathak recently expressed her disappointment over Neha Kakkar's song O Sajna, which is a remake of her 90s popular song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. She also wished take legal action against Neha for ruining her song. Amid the war of words, Neha welcomed the dandiya queen on Indian Idol 13.