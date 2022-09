Image credit: Instagram

Neha Kakkar – Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Neha Kakkar is currently in the news as she has recreated Falguni Pathak's song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and the new version is titled as O Sajna. The track is getting a lot of negative responses as netizens feel that Neha has ruined a classic song. Falguni and Neha both have reacted to the responses.