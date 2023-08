Ameesha Patel is not comfortable with on-screen kiss or intimate scenes

Ameesha Patel aka Sakina of Gadar 2 is currently the talk of the town. Owing to the grand success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and the rest of the cast and crew members are in the buzz for various reasons. And now, Ameesha has grabbed headlines for her statement in the latest interview. Patel has shared that she is not comfortable going bold onscreen. Be it kissing or doing a sexually intimate scene, Ameesha is no game for the same. She cites examples of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, stating that boundaries need to be maintained. Well, Ameesha is not the first Bollywood celeb to put boundaries on going bold in front of the camera. Let's have a look at some more celebs.