Actresses who married outside the film industry

People working in the same profession or even in the same environment often grown close together, many a time ending up in marriage, so why should it to be any different within the film industry? That being said, there are always exceptions to the norm for everything in life, so again, why should it be any different for the film industry? Recently Hansika Motwan got engaged to a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. Before her, Madhuri Dixit, Shriya Sara and these other Indian actresses found their life partners from beyond the periphery of the film industry...