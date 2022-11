Hansika Motwani wedding venue is The Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani wedding venue is The Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The south actress is all set to get married to her beau Sohail Kathurai in Jaipur on December 4 reportedly and she chose this grand palace to get hitched. Before Hansika look at grand wedding venues of our Bollywood celebs that speak royalty and more.