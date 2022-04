Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan's Eid releases

Salman Khan is known for treating fans with his special Eid releases. For the past two decades, Salman followed this unique ritual of releasing his much-awaited movies on the festive day. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the superstar couldn't offer anything for his fans in theatres. But he did treat with Radhe, which he made available on Zee5 platform. This year too, fans will have to celebrate Eid without Salman. However, there are two new offerings in the form of Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. While trade analysts are keeping a close eye on the box office numbers of Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, let's take a look at the past 5 releases that Salman offered on Eid and struck gold at the box office with bumper opening.