Image credit: YouTube

Hrithik Roshan – Vikram Vedha

Shahid Kapoor starred in a very forgettable film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But, a line from the song Gold Tamba perfectly suits Bollywood. The line is, ‘Kalyug hai anti-hero ka zamana’. Hrithik Roshan in his next film Vikram Vedha plays the lead role, but he isn’t the hero, he is the villain of the film or as everyone calls it ‘anti-hero’. The teaser of Vikram Vedha has been released, and Hrithik is simply amazing in it. But, before Hrithik, many actors have played anti-hero on the big screens.