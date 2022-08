Image credit: Instagram

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have left an impression on fans with their rugged and action-packed avatar in the teaser of their upcoming gangster drama Vikram Vedha. Before this, these two-hero films such as War, Padmaavat, Badlapur, Ek Villain and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Take a look.