Highest grossing films of SRK

The King of romance Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest movie stars in the world today. He needs no introduction and is a bankable actor. Shah Rukh Khan has created a niche for himself and his popularity has grown with each passing year. The actor has set and broken box office records with his blockbuster films. And now, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be released on September 7 and his fans are eagerly waiting for the same. His never-seen avatar will make everyone fall in love with him once again. Before Jawan releases, a look at his top 7 highest-grosser films in India as per a Sacnilk report. Also Read - Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara seek blessings at the Tirumala temple ahead of film's release [Watch]