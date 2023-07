Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jawan. It is an action extravaganza helmed by Tamil director Atlee. The movie will see the superstar playing a double role that of an intelligence officer and a thief. Well, this is not the first time King Khan will be acing a double role. There have been several times when the actor featured in two roles in a movie. Let’s take a look at SRK movies in which he played double roles and the numbers it made at the box office.