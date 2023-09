Bollywood multi starrers with huge box office success

Bollywood's most-anticipated film Jawan directed by Atlee will release on September 7 in the theatres. The action-thriller film stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Fans are already excited for Jawan and the film also marks special appearances of Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay. The fact that it brings so many stars together is certainly going to benefit it. But before Jawan, here’s a look at multi-starrer films that took the box office by storm.